Florida gas prices continue declining ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Florida gas prices are still declining as nearly 2.4 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA’s holiday travel forecast, more than 2.1 million Floridians will take a road trip this weekend.

AAA reports that the state’s gas prices have declined 31 cents per gallon over the past 30 days, including 7 cents per gallon over the past week.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.41 per gallon, although drivers in some regions are finding prices in the $3.20s or lower.

“It’s looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.55), and Miami ($3.52).

The least expensive metro markets are Panama City ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), and Pensacola ($3.22).