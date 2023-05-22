Miami-Dade police officer critically injured in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a serious crash Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 167th Avenue and Ludlam Road, near the Palmetto Expressway.

Video taken at the scene shows the officer’s patrol car and a pickup truck with heavy damage.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that the officer was trapped inside of the patrol car after the crash. He said the officer was extricated from the vehicle by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether the other driver was also injured.

Traffic was being diverted in the area after the collision.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.