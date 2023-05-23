$100? $150? Heat fans brace for sticker shock while searching for parking

A picture spread fast across social media showing that it cost $100 to park in the Bayside Marketplace for the Miami Heat's Game 3

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat will be looking to sweep the Boston Celtics right out of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but the magic of being there won’t come cheap for many fans.

A picture spread fast across social media showing that it cost $100 to park in the Bayside Marketplace for Game 3 on Sunday.

Local 10 News wanted to know what parking will cost for tonight’s Game 4, but the manager told us that the flat rate signs don’t go out until closer to game time.

He said the price varies on how full the garage gets.

Ominously, we did see a $150 sign sitting prominently in the parking garage office.