Miami woman accused of puncturing tires of 16 vehicles, pointing knife at victim

According to her arrest report, 29-year-old Elizabeth Mazanet is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested Monday after being accused of pointing a knife at her neighbor after going on a tire-slashing spree in Coral Gables, police said.

According to her arrest report, 29-year-old Elizabeth Mazanet is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Miami police said they responded to a call of a woman, armed with a knife and damaging property around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near 11 SW 52nd Ave.

Police said Mazanet was sweating profusely and “behaving erratically” in front of a large crowd of tenants who were gathered outside the apartment complex when they arrived.

According to detectives, tenants informed police that vehicles that were parked in the apartment complex’s parking lot had their tires punctured.

Police said they observed 16 vehicles with all four tires punctured and completely flat.

Investigators said they spoke with one witness who used their cellphone to record multiple videos of Mazanet damaging the vehicles.

One neighbor told police that he heard Mazanet damaging property inside her home and as he later approached her outside, he saw Mazanet puncturing the tires and shattering the rear windshield of his son’s Volkswagen Tiguan, according to the report.

After the neighbor approached Mazanet, she then raised the knife towards him and said in Spanish, “Don’t come close to me,” the report stated.

Police said the neighbor fled to his apartment in fear that Mazanet would hurt him.

Police said they reviewed footage from the victim’s cellphone, which shows Mazanet threatening the neighbor.

Detectives photographed the crime scene where they located the knife that was used by Mazanet to damage the vehicles, authorities said.

Mazanet was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.