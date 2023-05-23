Police: Florida City children badly beaten by father, who tells cops he smoked ‘Molly’

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A Florida City man appeared in court Tuesday on multiple charges after police arrested him over the weekend after accusing him of beating two of his children so severely, one had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

The man later told officers that he had been doing drugs, according to an arrest report from the Florida City Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched to an apartment at 340 NE First St. Sunday afternoon and first responders later found the two children “crying and covered in blood.” Police soon took Joshua Xaviar Jordan, 33, into custody.

The report states that the children’s mother told officers that Jordan, her boyfriend, had been home watching their children while she was at work, telling police that one of her neighbors had called her to report that the children were injured.

One of the children, Jordan’s daughter, suffered a head injury and was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital while the other, Jordan’s son, was treated at the scene, the report states.

Another child was apparently unharmed and told police that she and her siblings had been home with their father, who “started acting erratic and screaming at them to call 911″ moments before he began to “repeatedly” punch her sister and brother.

Police said Jordan also assaulted a neighbor, whom Jordan’s daughter told officers he approached after her sister ran out of the house seeking help.

That neighbor told police that as the man went to his girlfriend’s apartment, Jordan approached him and said he was “having a heart attack” and needed him to call an ambulance, the report states.

According to the report, as the man was calling 911, Jordan started punching him and then picked him up and “slammed him to the ground.”

The neighbor’s girlfriend took the girl into her apartment, locked the door and called 911, the report states.

Police said while Jordan was in the back of a patrol car, “he started being aggressive, kicking the windows,” leading an officer to use a stun gun on him.

Jordan was later taken to Homestead Hospital for medical clearance, where he told police that he had “smoked some ‘Molly’,” a slang term for MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and because of that, did not remember anything that had happened, the report states.

As of Tuesday morning, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $14,500 bond on two counts of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and one count each of battery and resisting arrest.