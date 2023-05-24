Florida Lottery unveils 4 new scratch-off games

The Florida Lottery announced four new scratch-off games this week.

These include Fire and Dice, Fast $200s, Monopoly Secret Vault and Triple Golden Cherries.

According to Lottery officials, the Fire and Dice game offers six chances to win up to $5,000. Tickets for this scratch-off are $1.

Customers purchasing Fast $200s tickets for $2 each will have a chance to win $50,000.

The Monopoly Secret Vault scratch-off game will have over $41.2 million in cash prizes, and the grand prize is $100,000.

Players in the Triple Golden Cherries game have six million chances to win with $5 tickets and the grand prize is $500,000.

Florida Lottery officials said all lottery retailers had these games in stock starting on Monday.