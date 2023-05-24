President Biden marks one year since Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead, including 19 children

WASHINGTON – Wednesday marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
It was May 24, 2022 when a teenage gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two teachers.
An investigation has been ongoing into the police response to the shooting.
The students who were killed were between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.
After the shooting began, it was more than an hour before officers confronted and killed the 18-year-old shooter.
President Joe Biden spoke about the shooting from the White House on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The video can be seen below.