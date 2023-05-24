President Biden marks one year since Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead, including 19 children

(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, May 17, 2023, in Washington. The White House has announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence. The moves announced Tuesday come as the Biden administration is looking to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON – Wednesday marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

It was May 24, 2022 when a teenage gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two teachers.

An investigation has been ongoing into the police response to the shooting.

The students who were killed were between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.

After the shooting began, it was more than an hour before officers confronted and killed the 18-year-old shooter.

President Joe Biden spoke about the shooting from the White House on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The video can be seen below.