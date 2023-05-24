Witnesses recount seeing mother being fatally shot in front of her 6 children in northeast Miami-Dade

A witness is sharing the horrific details after a mother was shot to death in front of her six children in northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting call around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Oak Grove Park, located at Northeast 159th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Authorities said 33-year-old Jeretha Lawson was behind the wheel of an SUV with her six children, ranging between the ages of 7 and 17 years old, when some kind of dispute occurred between Lawson and another group.

Eustace Norris, who lives nearby, told Local 10 News on Wednesday that she was in the backyard of her home when she “heard a loud sound.”

According to investigators, as Lawson attempted to flee after the gunfire, the victim crashed into two parked cars, one of which belonged to Norris, who said she heard the children screaming for their mother.

“They were crying like crazy -- had some blood on them,” Norris said. “No one values life anymore.”

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel attempted to transport Lawson to a nearby hospital, but she died at the scene.

Detectives said the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived. They are working to find and speak with the other people who were involved in the dispute.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.