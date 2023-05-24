Zoo Miami issues apology after New Zealanders express outrage over Kiwi Encounter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami issued an apology Monday and has stopped their Kiwi Encounter following outrage by New Zealanders who saw a video on social media depicting the handling and housing of the zoo’s kiwi bird “Paora.”

“Though Paora has thrived at Zoo Miami while receiving the best care available, the development of the Kiwi Encounter was, in hindsight, not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal and what it represents to the people of New Zealand, especially the Maori,” the zoo’s statement read in part. “Having had the honor of hosting the Honorable New Zealand Ambassador to the United States and several representatives of the Maori people during a special naming ceremony here at Zoo Miami, it is especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora here at Zoo Miami would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand. Again, we are deeply sorry.”

According to a local news outlet in New Zealand, the public encounters with Paora have occurred four times a week since 2020, for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The Department of Conservation in New Zealand states on their website that the kiwi bird is the unofficial national emblem of the country and is a “national icon.”

Many took issue with the zoo’s Kiwi Encounter not only because of the handling of Paora, but also because the kiwi are nocturnal birds.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins even weighed in on the issue, telling reporters he was pleased with the zoo’s apology.

“I think the zoo (has) immediately taken steps to address the concerns that were raised,” he said. “That’s all we can really ask of them.”

According to Zoo Miami, Paora is typically kept out of view from the public “in a quiet area.”

“This area provides him with a special shelter that enables him to remain in relative darkness during the day so that he can, at his discretion, come out and explore his habitat in the quiet of the evening,” the statement read. “Plans are presently underway to build a special habitat for him that will continue to provide him with the shelter that he needs while respecting and supporting his natural instincts. It will be developed in such a way that we can teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public.”

