Surveillance video released of voyeur who took photos of men in bathroom stalls at Home Depot in Broward

Police released surveillance video of a man accused of taking pictures of men in Home Depot bathroom stalls.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police released surveillance video Thursday of a man accused of taking pictures of men in Home Depot bathroom stalls in Broward County.

In the first incident, Coconut Creek police officers responded to a voyeurism call on April 24 at a Home Depot store in the 4500 block of North State Road 7.

Detectives said the adult male victim told officers that the suspect placed his phone beneath a bathroom stall and snapped several photos of him.

Coconut Creek police searching for voyeur that took pictures of man underneath bathroom stall in Home Depot. (WPLG)

Fort Lauderdale police said Wednesday they responded to another voyeurism incident on Feb. 13., at the Home Depot located at 1000 NE 4th Ave.

In that case, another man told police he was in the bathroom in a stall when he saw a cellphone camera being held over him while he was sitting on the toilet.

Police said the victim observed that the suspect in the third stall that was filming him was wearing red socks and sandals.

Local 10 News spoke with Home Depot customers Thursday that said they were shocked when they heard about the incident.

“I’d be going to a manager as soon as possible because that’s not good at all,” said one Home Depot customer.

According to an incident report, police said it took the man approximately 30 seconds to gather himself and step out of the bathroom.

Detectives described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, with a tall, athletic build. The man had shoulder-length dreadlocks that were tied up beneath his head, authorities said.

Video surveillance captured the man exiting the store and walking to his truck which appeared to be a Red Toyota pickup truck in the parking lot.

Investigators said the suspect observed that he was being followed and ducked down by the engine of the vehicle on the driver’s side of the truck before entering the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect then aggressively backed out of his spot, nearly striking another customer, and then left the parking lot.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, when the suspect first entered the Home Depot, he went straight to the bathroom and waited to get his shot.

Detectives are still investigating if the suspect was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or 911.