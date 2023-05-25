BSO seeks 4 involved in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are searching for four people who they say were involved in a shooting last month in Lauderdale Lakes.

The agency released surveillance video of the shooting Thursday, which occurred around 1 p.m. April 3 at an apartment complex near the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court.

Surveillance video shows two males standing adjacent to a stairwell on the top floor of a building. Two more people are then seen approaching from below the stairs, and shots are fired.

The victims and shooter(s) are then seen running away from the scene following the shooting.

No injuries were reported at the time of the shooting.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, detectives have exhausted all leads at this point in their investigation and are asking for the public’s help in identifying those seen in the video.

Anyone with information about the identities of the victims and/or shooter(s) is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.