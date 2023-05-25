DeSantis signs ‘Greyson’s Law,’ aimed at protecting children at risk of parental harm

Florida legislature passes Greyson's Law, which aims to protect children at risk of parental harm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill named after a young Broward boy that aims to protect children at risk of parental harm.

Part of the bill will allow courts to consider if a parent is displaying abusive behavior when deciding whether to grant a protective order.

It’s named “Greyson’s Law” after Greyson Kessler, who was just 4 years old when his father, John Stacey, killed his son and then himself.

Greyson’s mother, Ali Kessler, fought to get Greyson’s Law passed ever since. In interviews, she’s explicitly said that if this law had existed, it would have saved her son’s life.

She said Stacey had threatened her over text messages, but not Greyson, so that’s why he never lost custody.

The law will make it easier for a judge to remove a child from a parent or guardian if there are concerns about threats or abuse not only to the child, but to the other parent.

The measure goes into effect July 1.