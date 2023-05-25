Man in serious condition after jumping into Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man jumped into Biscayne Bay early Thursday morning and nearly drowned.

The incident was reported around 4:55 a.m. in the area of 1155 Brickell Bay Drive.

According to police, a man jumped into the water, leading another man to also jump into the water to try to save him.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the man who jumped into the water to save the other is fine, but the original jumper was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed the victim was transported to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Miami police say he is now in “serious condition.”

No other details were immediately released.