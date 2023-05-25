Miami police searching for suspect believed to be behind 2 killings

Police searching for suspect connected to two murders in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI – Detectives are asking for the public’s help Thursday in locating a suspect after one man and one woman were fatally shot in two separate incidents in northwest Miami-Dade back in January.

In the first incident, Miami police officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. to the 1700 block of Northwest 28th Street in reference to a shot spotter alert.

Upon arrival, police said 60-year-old Marie Lousirna Noel was located lying in a grassy area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to administer lifesaving efforts, but Noel was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

In the second incident, police said 61-year-old Bradley Griffith was found near the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and 22nd Avenue on the morning of Jan. 10.

61-year-old Bradley Griffith (MIami-Dade Police Department)

Detectives announced Thursday that they believe both shootings are connected.

The suspect is described as a white Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye t-shirt, purple camouflage shorts and black sneakers with a watch on his right hand.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering up to $9,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is requested to contact Miami- Dade Police Department Homicide Detective M. Ginoris at 305- 471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477