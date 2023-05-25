Police arrest homeless man accused of raping woman in parking lot of Miami bus station

Miami police said after following up on a Crime Stoppers tip, detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old Clarens Braynen.

MIAMI – Police arrested a homeless man Wednesday after he was accused of raping a woman nearly three weeks ago in the parking lot of a Miami bus station, authorities said.

Miami police said after following up on a Crime Stoppers tip, detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old Clarens Braynen.

Authorities said a woman was walking northbound on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 32nd Street after exiting a Miami-Dade Transit bus at the Omni Station around 5 a.m. on May 7, when Braynen approached her from behind, covered her mouth with a cloth, dragged her into an empty parking lot and raped her.

According to detectives, the victim fought back and bit Braynen’s hand. The victim sustained injuries to the left side of her jaw and cuts on her lips during the incident.

Authorities said the victim escaped at her first opportunity and called police.

Jail records show Braynen was previously being held at the Krome Detention Center after being arrested on a trespassing charge on May 8 for an unrelated case.

Surveillance video released by police last week showed the man in the clothing he wore during the incident and then in a change of clothes immediately after the incident so he could elude police, officials said.

Braynen is facing charges of sexual battery and kidnapping.

Court records show Braynen was booked into jail Thursday where he was being held without bond.