Sheriff’s office warns residents of mail, phone scammers in South Florida

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for phone and mail-based scams after they received a report from a South Florida resident Wednesday who said they were targeted by fraudsters.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, a victim received a letter that included fake lawyers, fake life insurance policies and fake claims about money owed due to a person’s death.

Linhardt said a victim may call the fake lawyers and explain they don’t know the deceased and will then ask for information such as the victim’s full name, address, passport, phone number, and other personal information, as well as a small sum of money for fake administration costs.

According to authorities, deputies often receive reports of scams involving criminals posing as law enforcement officers, attorneys, utility workers, insurance adjusters, computer professionals and others who make false claims seeking money.

Deputies said these fraudsters will often seek payment from victims using gift cards.

Authorities are urging others to always hang up and contact the family member, company, or government organization the caller or writer claims to be affiliated with.

MCSO deputies released an example of a fraudulent letter Thursday, which you can read below.