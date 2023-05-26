Crash leads to shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A crash led to shots being fired overnight in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around midnight Friday.

The victim said he was in a car when it collided with another vehicle.

He said things quickly escalated from there.

“All of a sudden, we get hit – spin around a couple of times. We get out of the car, we take a look, and we see that he hit us,” one of the victims, Lafayette Harvard, said. “And he was like, ‘You hit us, and somebody is going to pay.’ And he went to his trunk, got a gun and when I turned around and saw that he had a gun, I turned around and he fired a couple of shots. And he went over by the car and shot our car three times.”

The victim says the gunman was carrying two small children when he ran away from the scene.

We’re told the suspect was eventually captured.

No one was injured in the crash or shooting.

