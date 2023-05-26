Man accused of stealing Mercedes-Benz from Miami car dealership

MIAMI – A 44-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning, a couple hours after he stole a white Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 from a car dealership in Miami, authorities said.

The theft occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Miami Dreams auto dealership located at 3201 NW 27th Ave.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the owner of the car dealership showed a responding officer surveillance video which showed Oswaldo Perez-Torres jumping over a fence, entering the dealership and stealing the keys to the Mercedes.

Miami police said the video shows Perez-Torres trying to unlock the gate, but he was unsuccessful.

According to the report, Perez-Torres then reversed the vehicle and rammed the fence to exit the dealership, crashing into two vehicles in the process.

Police said Perez-Torres returned to the area as the officer was still at the dealership. As the officer attempted to pull him over, Perez-Torres reversed eastbound on Northwest 32nd Street before stopping in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 32nd Street, where he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police said Perez-Torres claimed that he had taken drugs and did not remember stealing the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.