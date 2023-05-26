Man ‘fondled’ 8-year-old girl in northeast Miami-Dade condo pool, police say

Jacob Jurberg is accused of "fondling" an 8-year-old girl at a pool in the Jade Winds condominium complex in northeast Miami-Dade's Ojus area.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old northeast Miami-Dade man faced a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation after police accused him of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl in his condominium’s pool.

Police arrested Jacob Jurberg Thursday.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the crime happened in the late afternoon hours of April 22 at a community pool in the Jade Winds condo complex, located at 1710 NE 191st St. in the Ojus area.

The report states that Jurberg approached the girl, “reached with his hand from the rear and fondled her” over her bathing suit.

Police said the girl told her mother about the molestation and showed her what happened by “(wiggling) her index and middle fingers.”

Jurberg was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to jail records.