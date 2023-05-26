Police: Miami man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing victim multiple times in neck, shoulder

According to an arrest report, Anthony Andrew Brown, 35, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested Thursday after stabbing another man multiple times following a verbal dispute, police said.

According to an arrest report, Anthony Andrew Brown, 35, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Miami police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. of a man being stabbed in the neck at a home near the 2000 block of 27th Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the victim laying on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely from the neck and shoulder area, according to the report.

Authorities said fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene where they administered first aid.

According to police, Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition after he suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and shoulder area.

Detectives said they spoke with a witness who said she was inside her home when she heard a noise coming from outside.

Another witness told police that he was sitting in his room with the front door open when he saw Brown and the victim insulting each other, which led Brown to follow him with a knife.

Authorities said they interviewed a third witness who told them that he was talking to the victim in the patio area of the home when he saw Brown coming at the victim with the knife.

Police said the second witness told them that he heard the victim crying out in pain.

After checking on the victim, the witness said he saw him laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulder area, according to the report.

One male witness told police that after approaching the victim, the victim said, “El me mato,” in Spanish, which translates to “He killed me” in English.

Police said Brown was arrested after being identified by witnesses and was later transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities have not said if Brown sustained any injuries during the incident.

Detectives said they were unable to interview Brown due to medical issues.

According to jail records, he is currently being held without bond.