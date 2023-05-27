76º

Firefighters find 2 dead after fiery single-engine plane crash in Palm Beach County

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

This image courtesy of WPTV shows what was left of the single-engine plane after firefighters extinguished the fire on Friday in Palm Beach County. (WPTV)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters found two people dead after the single-engine Cessna 172 they were in crashed on Friday in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to the fiery plane crash at about 11:20 a.m., at the Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that were engulfing what was left of the plane by 11:27 a.m., in the northeast portion of the airport, and paramedics reported declaring the two dead shortly after.

The Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board were tasked with finding out the cause of the plane crash. Deputies did not release the identities of the two dead or the tail number of the plane.

The federal investigation east of the airport’s runway 16 was ongoing on Friday evening.

