South Florida hosting Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Heat game during busy Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crowds for Memorial Day weekend were filling up the streets in South Beach early Saturday morning for the 2023 Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

Local 10 News spoke with tourists who have flown in from all around the world to attend Miami’s main event.

“We’ve never been here before, so very exciting to be here,” said one tourist.

A heavy police presence was scattered throughout the area to keep everyone safe.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there were police officers active at Lummus Park.

Ocean Drive was also filled with heavy artillery, not just on the ground but also in the air as men and women in uniform gathered for the event.

U.S. military members from all over the country were preparing to honor the brave who have sacrificed their lives to protect and serve with a patriotic display.

“What we are trying to do is let the American public come back and meet the men and women who protect their freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, the producer of the show.

“There’s so many activations in Lummus Park on Miami Beach. There are concerts at night. It’s something you can bring a child (or) a friend,” he said. “Having this many people in the military in town does create a sense of safety.”

On the other side of the bay, downtown Miami is also bracing for big crowds.

Local 10 News was at the Miami Heat Team Store on Friday as fans were seen stocking up on gear and hoping to get a Game 6 win to secure a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat will have two more chances to win the series after losing to Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday.

Despite losing two straight games, Heat fans told Local 10 News that they are feeling confident that the team will take care of business.

“Everybody’s talking about the Celtics coming back -- I’m all for the Heat,” said Shelby Bowers.

Local 10 News also spoke with Fleurimond Xavier of Pucci’s Pizza, who says after serving pizza to fans for over 20 years, he feels confident that the team will get the job done.

“I hope we win that game tomorrow because as long as we win that game, we are still alive and it’s going to be good for Miami and everything’s going to be OK,” said Xavier.

Tip-off from the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.

if Miami loses, they will face Boston in Game 7 at the TD Garden on Monday. Tip-off for that game is also set for 8:30 p.m.