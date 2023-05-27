81º

Local News

Victim arrives at hospital after accidental shooting on I-95 in Pembroke Park, deputies say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Pembroke Park, Broward County, Crime
(WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sherrif’s Office detectives are investigating after one person arrived at a Broward hospital early Saturday morning after being shot on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park, deputies said.

According to BSO, deputies were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at an area hospital around 4:30 a.m. for treatment.

Authorities said BSO deputies responded and learned the victim was accidentally shot while riding as a passenger in a vehicle along Interstate 95 northbound and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said BSO Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives have not released information on the victim’s age, gender, identity, or condition after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram