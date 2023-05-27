Victim arrives at hospital after accidental shooting on I-95 in Pembroke Park, deputies say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sherrif’s Office detectives are investigating after one person arrived at a Broward hospital early Saturday morning after being shot on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park, deputies said.

According to BSO, deputies were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at an area hospital around 4:30 a.m. for treatment.

Authorities said BSO deputies responded and learned the victim was accidentally shot while riding as a passenger in a vehicle along Interstate 95 northbound and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said BSO Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives have not released information on the victim’s age, gender, identity, or condition after the shooting.