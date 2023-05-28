Investigation launched into Florida jail after former inmate dies just days after release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Jail in Jacksonville is at the center of an investigation after a man died shortly following his release.

According to newly obtained records, jailers knew Dexter Barry needed to take a prescription for a medication required to be taken after a heart transplant.

They allegedly did not give him his medication for more than two days.

Barry’s family’s attorney says that he wants answers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials have yet to comment on Barry’s death.