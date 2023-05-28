Police in Homestead search for gunman who killed 19-year-old

Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a suspected killer.

According to police, 19-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. was shot and killed in the area of Southwest 260th Terrace and 130th Avenue in Homestead.

It happened Saturday night at approximately 10:21 p.m., police said.

There was no information released in regard to any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2400 or to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.