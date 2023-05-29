Coast Guard: 4 rescued after boat collision off Marathon

Four people were hurt in a boat collision off the Florida Keys, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday afternoon.

MARATHON, Fla. –

The agency said a Coast Guard crew and a good Samaritan helped rescue the four after the crash, roughly six miles east of Marathon.

The four suffered minor injuries and were taken to Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center in Marathon to be turned over to medics for further care.

The Coast Guard tweeted a photo of a damaged boat Monday afternoon. They didn’t specify whether the boat hit another vessel or some sort of stationary object.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.