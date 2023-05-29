Man, woman shot outside food market in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died and a woman remains hospitalized following a shooting early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported outside the Bawa Food Market at 9300 NW 17th Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Bawa Food Market was the scene of another shooting back in May 2018.

In that case, police said a clerk fatally shot a customer outside the business after the two got into an argument.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.