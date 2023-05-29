Sheriff: Homestead man threatens victim with pipe over ‘bad attitude’

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 62-year-old Homestead man was jailed in the Florida Keys over the weekend after deputies said his distaste for another man’s “attitude” led him to make a violent threat.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Reefhouse Resort & Marina, located at 103800 Overseas Highway on Key Largo, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking to his vehicle when Norris Anthony Johnson “approached him and told him he had a bad attitude.”

The pair then got into an argument and Johnson made verbal threats, but things soon escalated after Johnson went to his golf cart and grabbed a lead pipe, threatening the man with it, Linhardt said.

Authorities said witnesses intervened and the victim was able to get away. Linhardt said cellphone video corroborated the victim’s account of what happened.

Deputies arrested Johnson on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Monroe County court on June 13.