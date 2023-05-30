‘Chaos’ is his middle name and cops say he caused it in Miami-Dade armed robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with the middle name “Chaos” was arrested Monday and police said he caused exactly that after holding a man at gunpoint and robbing him outside a Miami-Dade motel.

According to an arrest report, Felix Chaos Desir, 22, is facing a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said they received a call around noon of an armed robbery from a victim that rented a room from the MotelX, located at 7000 NW 27th Ave.

According to the report, the victim drove himself and a passenger to the front door of his motel room to unload his belongings.

Miami-Dade police said when the victim proceeded to walk towards the front door, he was approached by Desir who pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at him and made verbal demands for his money.

As the victim stood frozen, Desir proceeded to search the victim’s pockets and removed his wallet from his back right pocket, authorities said.

After taking the victim’s property, Desir ran towards a blue-colored Honda SUV, police said.

According to investigators, after being robbed, the victim entered his Jeep and proceeded to crash into Desir’s vehicle in the parking lot of the motel.

Police said Desir fled southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue and was being followed by the victim and the witness in his Jeep.

The victim continued to crash into Desir’s vehicle in an attempt to get him to stop, the report stated.

After slamming into Desir’s vehicle and turning his car eastbound on Northwest 69th Street, the victim told police that he saw four Black males exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the victim continued to drive until he saw police officers responding to the scene.

According to police, officers found Desir in his underwear standing across from a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 67th Street.

After further investigation, detectives said Desir made contact with a female witness who said that she observed him in her backyard removing his clothes and placing them under a trailer.

The female witness told police that she immediately contacted her stepfather who stated that he walked to the back of his home and found Desir holding a black semi-automatic shotgun while concealing several unknown items under the trailer along with a firearm, a face mask and a brown wallet belonging to the victim from the motel, which contained identification cards.

According to jail records, Desir was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.

Police are still searching for the three other suspects who fled the scene during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.