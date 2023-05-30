84º

FHP investigates fatal rollover crash involving box truck on Alligator Alley

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Alligator Alley, west of US-27 in western Broward County.

The crash involved a box truck that overturned and caught fire.

Sky 10 was above scene at 12:45 p.m. as the truck was overturned near a bridge.

Troopers confirmed that the crash was fatal.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

