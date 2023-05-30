FHP investigates fatal rollover crash involving box truck on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Alligator Alley, west of US-27 in western Broward County.

The crash involved a box truck that overturned and caught fire.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a single vehicle accident involving a box truck @ NB I75 MM 26 before the toll plaza. Fire is now extinguished NB lanes closed in the area. @BSO_Kane pic.twitter.com/Tmh4YB9CL8 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 30, 2023

Sky 10 was above scene at 12:45 p.m. as the truck was overturned near a bridge.

Troopers confirmed that the crash was fatal.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately released.