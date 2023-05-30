Miami-Dade cop arrested after apparent love triangle tussle, police say

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers arrested one of their colleagues after she was involved in an apparent love triangle dispute that turned violent at a Palmetto Bay restaurant, according to an arrest report.

According to police, Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, was involved in a romantic relationship with a man who simultaneously had a live-in girlfriend, 35-year-old Mila Zuloaga.

All three were at Miller’s Ale House at 13603 S. Dixie Highway when the three began arguing about infidelity just before 12:45 a.m. Friday, the report states.

The argument turned physical and Perez and Zuloaga, seven months pregnant with the man’s child at the time, both began hitting him in the face and body, leaving him with a bruised lip, police said.

The pair were charged with misdemeanor battery following the incident. Perez was placed on leave from the Miami-Dade Police Department following her arrest.

“I am disappointed by this officer’s actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty,” MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement. “Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department. We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.”