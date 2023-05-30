84º

Police: 1 killed in apparent robbery turned shooting in North Miami Beach

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man died Tuesday in an overnight shooting in an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 171st Street and Third Avenue in North Miami Beach.

According to police, the victim was shot in an apparent robbery and subsequently died of his injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name nor indicated whether they’ve identified a suspect.

Homicide detectives were still investigating the case as of around noon Tuesday.

