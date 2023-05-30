81º

Police: 9 people injured in shooting along Hollywood Broadwalk

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police investigate shooting along Hollywood Broadwalk (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday evening.

It happened along the Hollywood Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street.

Authorities said nine people were shot and taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

There was no update on the health status of any of the victims.

A large police presence could be observed in the area of the shooting.

According to police, a dispute between two groups led to the gunfire.

Police set up a reunification area at Johnson Street and the North Ocean bus loop.

One person has been detained by police, and officers are searching for a second person described as a Black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.

