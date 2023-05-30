Singer DaniLeigh accused of DUI hit-and-run in Miami Beach, fracturing victim’s spine

Miami-Dade mugshot of Danielle Leigh Curiel, best known as singer DaniLeigh.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Singer DaniLeigh was arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge early Tuesday morning after police accused her of driving drunk and hitting a moped rider on South Beach, dragging the scooter for about a block before officers caught up with her.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, was born in Miami and now lives in Pembroke Pines. Besides being a recording artist, she’s known for being the ex-girlfriend of rapper DaBaby, with whom she shares a daughter.

According to a Miami Beach Police Department arrest report, just after midnight, Curiel was driving a Mercedes-Benz G550, commonly known as a G-Wagen, down Washington Avenue, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said Curiel then hit the moped rider near 11th Street and continued on without stopping or slowing down. The crash happened just outside Miami Beach police headquarters.

An officer later pulled Curiel over near 16th Street after she initially refused to stop, police said. The report states her SUV smelled of alcohol and she had “sluggish” motor skills.

Police said Curiel, who said she was coming back from a Memorial Day party, told officers she that she “never hit” anyone and hadn’t consumed any alcohol.

According to police, a breathalyzer test told a different story. Two breath tests came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit.

The report states officers later found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in the car.

The moped rider survived but suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, the report states.

Aside from the felony hit-and-run charge, Curiel faced two drunken driving citations. She was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.