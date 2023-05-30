Status hearing held ahead of trial for former MSD school resource Deputy Scot Peterson

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A status hearing is being held Tuesday for former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who was accused of taking cover instead of taking action during the Parkland school massacre.

Earlier this month, Judge Martin S. Fein deferred the final ruling on whether jurors will be permitted to enter the 1200 Building, where the mass shooting took place. The defense is asking they visit the outside to see the scale of the building and hear what attorney Mark Eiglarsh describes as a “pronounced echo” in area -- a key detail to the defense’s case on why his client took what he describes as a tactical position of cover.

“The distance is so large -- only way to appreciate it is to be there,” Eiglarsh said during the May 22 hearing.

Prosecutors told the judge that if they are going to the building, they should also view the inside as charges in this case relate to those injured and killed on the third floor -- shot when Peterson was nearby, but did not enter the building.

Those killed on the third floor include Meadow Pollack, Cara Loughran, Peter Wang, Jaime Guttenberg, Scott Beigel and Joaquin Oliver.

Those injured on the third floor include Marian Kabachenko, Stacy Lippel, Kyle Laman and Anthony Borges.

Peterson is facing seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

Peterson’s trial will start the day after a jury is selected and is expected to run through mid-August with 60 to 80 witnesses taking the stand in all.

The case requires a six-member jury with up to four alternates.