Sky 10 over fatal crash involving bicyclist, garbage truck in Miami.

MIAMI – A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving a garbage truck in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of West Flagler Street and Eighth Avenue.

The victim was identified by police only as a Black adult male.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flagler Street was shut down between Seventh to Eighth Avenue after the crash.

No other details were immediately released.