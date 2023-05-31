Man accused of molesting ‘frightened’ 14-year-old girl at west Miami-Dade gym

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A west Miami-Dade man was arrested on a lewd and lascivious molestation charge early Wednesday morning after police accused him of grabbing a 14-year-old girl working out at a gym.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday night at the LA Fitness at 14100 SW Eighth St., located in the Tamiami area on Miami-Dade County’s far western edge.

An arrest report states that Richard Bosch, 22, approached the girl and asked her how old she was. Police said she told him that she was underage.

Police said Bosch later shaved two years off his real age, telling the girl he was 20.

According to the report, Bosch, with an apparent erection, stood behind the girl then grabbed her by the waist and lifted her.

As the “frightened” girl walked away, Bosch followed behind and “grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothing,” police wrote.

A witness reported seeing Bosch following the girl around the gym and asked him if he knew her, the report states.

Police wrote that Bosch “replied that the victim was his younger sister, then changed his answer and stated she was his cousin.”

According to jail records, Bosch was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond.