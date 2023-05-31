Police: 10 neglected dogs taken to Humane Society of Broward County

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Plantation Police Department brought 10 neglected Shih Tzus, ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years old to the Humane Society of Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, neighbors called to report an odor coming from the home.

Authorities said they spoke with the owner after arriving at the home, who told them he didn’t know how many dogs he owned.

After evaluating the dogs, authorities said upon examination, all 10 dogs were suffering severe skin infections.

Police said a few also had dry eyes, a condition where the tear ducts do not produce enough tears to keep the eyes moist.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County, said that some of the dogs will have to remain on medication for life after living under those conditions.

“It is incredibly sad to see the dogs in this state. Some are so matted they will have to be shaved completely while under anesthesia to relieve the discomfort they are in,” Wachter said in a news release. “It appears they all have suffered from horrible flea infestations and allergies. Some of the dogs may need to be on medication for life, so this is a cost potential adopters should be aware of. They are not potty-trained but do get along with other well-mannered dogs.”

Authorities did not confirm if the owner will be facing any charges.

The HSBC is hoping to find loving homes for the dogs locally.

If you would like to adopt one of the dogs, please visit the website www.humanebroward.com to complete the pre-adoption application.

The adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m. and the shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, in Fort Lauderdale.

Wacter said the shelter hopes to have the dogs available for adoption on Friday.

According to the HSBC, the adoption fees for dogs six months and older is $200 and includes spaying/neutering, preliminary vaccinations and deworming, heartworm test for dogs seven months and older, microchip, flea/tick treatment, overall wellness check and limited 14-day follow up care at participating VCA Animal Hospitals (restrictions apply, up to $250).

Anyone with questions is asked to call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

HSBC sent cellphone video of one of the Shih Tzus being examined which you can watch below.