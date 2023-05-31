83º

Super speller from South Florida trying to take down national Bee

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

South Florida student makes quarterfinals of National Spelling Bee (Courtesy: Associated Press)

WASHINGTON, DC – A super speller from South Florida has made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Juan Rondeau, 14, spelled arviculture correctly to move forward in the competition in Washington, DC.

Rondeau is an 8th grader at Westminster Christian School, and has competed in the National Spelling Bee in the last two years.

He finished tied for 49th place in 2022 and tied for 139th place in 2021.

According to his Bee bio, “Juan was born in Argentina and moved to the United States when he was eight years old. He has been competing in spelling bees since third grade.”

In case you were wondering, arviculture means the science and art of growing field crops.

We will keep you updated with every word Juan spells.

