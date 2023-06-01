BSO: Man arrested after attacking deputy at Dania Beach motel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was arrested after attacking a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday morning at a motel in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Jean P. Requena faces two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, injuring a police dog, trespass after warning and resisting with violence.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Rodeway Inn & Suites off State Road 84, just to the west of Interstate 95.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said deputies responded to the business around 5:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

He said the suspect attacked a responding deputy, who then fired at the suspect, causing him to retreat and barricade himself inside a room.

“BSO’s SWAT team and K-9 units responded, made entry into the room and safely apprehended the individual,” Codd said in a news release.

Codd confirmed Thursday that Requena was not struck by the gunfire, but was hospitalized following his apprehension with the help of a BSO K-9.

The deputy who was injured in the incident was treated at a local hospital and released, Codd confirmed.

BSO’s Homicide and Internal Affairs units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details about the initial disturbance that was reported at the motel have not been released.