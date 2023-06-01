Caught on Camera: Man burglarizes multiple vehicles in Miramar

Surveillance video was released by police Wednesday of a car burglar in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into multiple vehicles late at night.

The burglaries occurred in the area of Ramona Street and Casablanca Drive.

Video shows him driving a smaller, black SUV or crossover vehicle.

Police did not immediately confirm whether any items were stolen from the targeted vehicles.

Anyone with information about the burglar’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.