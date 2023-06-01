Elderly woman reported missing in City of Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 79-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Celina Paul was last seen Thursday morning in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Police said Paul was wearing a blue dress, black sandals and had a gray handkerchief on her head.

Paul is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has a short, salt and pepper afro and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Joseph at 305-603-6300 or email SVU@Miami-police.org.