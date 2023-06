MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized after a possible lightning strike Thursday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 22700 SW Eighth St., just west of Everglades Safari Park.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the man was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital’s West Trauma Center.

His condition has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.