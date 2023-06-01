Teacher, deacon accused of molesting girls at Catholic school in North Miami

A deacon that also taught at a Catholic school in North Miami was arrested Wednesday after being accused of molesting two female juveniles on church grounds in March, police said.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A deacon that also taught at a Catholic school in North Miami was arrested Wednesday after being accused of molesting two female juveniles on church grounds in March, police said.

According to an arrest report, Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, is facing two separate counts of molestation on a child 12 to 16 years of age.

Ramirez’s occupation was listed as a teacher and deacon at Holy Family Catholic High School, located at 14650 NE 12th Ave, the report stated.

North Miami police said on March 13, 2023, an 11-year-old female student was turning in her classwork to Ramirez when he grabbed her by the waist and then on the buttocks and squeezed two times.

Authorities said a 12-year-old female student witnessed Ramirez grabbing the victim by the waist and as she went to turn in her classwork, he grabbed her by the waist and moved her in front of him.

According to the report, the second victim felt Ramirez’s erect penis while he also grabbed her buttocks and squeezed two times under her skirt but on top of her underwear.

The report also said Ramirez kissed the second victim on the cheek.

Both girls were able to leave the class without further incident, authorities said.

After voluntarily responding to the North Miami police for questioning, Ramirez denied all allegations.

According to jail records, Ramirez was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Ramirez appeared in Miami-Dade court Thursday where a judge ordered him held without bond.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from both victims including no contact through phone, social media, or any electronic means.

Archdiocese of Miami released the following statement Thursday following Ramirez’s arrest, which you can read below.

“Three months ago, an allegation of inappropriate behavior was received involving Deacon Carlos Ramirez, a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School in North Miami Beach. Following this allegation, Deacon Ramirez was immediately placed on administrative leave, NMB Police were notified and began its investigation. It has been a difficult time for students, teachers, and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved.”