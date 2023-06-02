FBI still searching for answers 4 years after father, son gunned down in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The FBI confirmed Friday that they are still seeking information about the murders of a father and son who were fatally shot exactly four years ago while driving in Miami Gardens.

Lavel Mucherson, 31, and his 7-year-old son, Hezekiah, were killed the night of June 2, 2019.

According to Miami Gardens police, the father and son were in a black pickup truck shortly after 7 p.m. that night, heading north on Northwest 37th Avenue and crossing 207th Street when someone driving a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, striking both victims.

Police said a semi-automatic type rifle and two handguns were found in Mucherson’s truck.

Detectives believe he was targeted.

According to authorities, Mucherson was the previous victim of two shootings in Miami Gardens -- one on July 21, 2009, and another on Dec. 8, 2011.

Police said he was also arrested on a second-degree murder charge in 2014, but the case was later dismissed.

Detectives confirmed in 2019 that they were also investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early in the morning on June 3 – just hours after the father and son were killed – which they believe may be connected to the case.

Authorities said in that incident, a man in his 20s was found shot to death in Miramar, in front of a black BMW that he had been renting.

It’s unclear whether detectives still believe the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the Muchersons’ murders is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov.