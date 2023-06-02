Pembroke Pines teen faces 20 counts of child porn charges

Zion Alexander Carter, 18, was found in possession of multiple obscene images and videos “depicting child sexual abuse material."

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teen is facing multiple charges after detectives say he was found in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Zion Alexander Carter, 18, was found in possession of multiple obscene images and videos “depicting child sexual abuse material.”

Authorities said that a search warrant on his cellphone was served on May 31 and that is where they found the images and videos depicting children between the ages of 8 and 13 years old.

According to an arrest report, detectives also received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that contained child sexual abuse material being uploaded by Carter on Discord, Inc’s servers.

Investigators said these tips included girls approximately 10 to 14 years old in sexually explicit poses.

Discord is a voice, video and text chat app that’s used by tens of millions of people ages 13 and older to talk with their cyber communities and friends.

Carter was taken into custody without incident on Thursday and transported to Broward County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail for processing.

He is facing two felony counts of sexual performance by a child, eight felony counts under the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act and 10 felony counts of transmission of pornography by an electronic device or equipment.