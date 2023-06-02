78º

Local News

Police arrest 2 Miami-Dade men for illegal dumping near Metrorail station

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Mugshots for 36-year-old Sergio Santana-Perez and 23-year-old Luis Fuentes. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County men were arrested for crimes committed against the environment.

According to police, 36-year-old Sergio Santana-Perez and 23-year-old Luis Fuentes were arrested following an extensive investigation.

Police said members of the the MDPD Agricultural and Environment Crimes Section, Illegal Dumping Unit met with the Department of Transportation and Public Works and the Office of Safety and Security regarding a large amount of trash that was dumped illegally.

The trash was left in the area of Northwest 28th Street and 37th Avenue, not far from the Metrorail and Tri-Rail stations.

Detectives were able to identify and locate Santana-Perez and Fuentes, and they were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Photos of the trash illegally dumped can be seen below.

Trash illegally dumped in Northwest Miami-Dade County. (Miami-Dade Police Department)
Trash illegally dumped in Northwest Miami-Dade County. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

