BSFR: 2 families displaced after ‘weather disturbance’ causes partial roof collapse in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a partial roof collapse in a duplex apartment at West Park Saturday morning.

According to BSFR, the home is located near the 5400 block of Southwest 31st Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residents standing outside the single-story structure which was battered by heavy winds and torrential rains just a short while before.

Video from Brian Powell of BSFR shows the devastation left in the wake of the storm.

According to BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane, two families were displaced due to the weather disturbance and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Authorities said the families were forced to evacuate until a structural inspector can respond to assess the damage and repairs made.

Kane said the Red Cross is assisting both families with temporary shelter.