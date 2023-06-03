Fort Lauderdale mayor makes Stanley Cup wager with Las Vegas counterpart

LAS VEGAS – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has made a friendly wager with his Las Vegas counterpart before the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

Trantalis referred to his city as “The Venice of America” as he extended the terms of the bet on social media.

According to the post, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman would have to wear a Florida Panthers jersey around downtown Las Vegas if the team wins the series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

@mayoroflasvegas, greetings from #FortLauderdale! The Venice of America is looking forward to a hard-fought series between our @FlaPanthers and your @GoldenKnights. How about a bet?

When we win the @StanleyCup, you wear our jersey around Downtown Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/LHwHZrqdWr — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) June 2, 2023

Goodman wasted no time in accepting the challenge, agreeing in a response to his post and Trantalis will have to wear a Golden Knights jersey in downtown Fort Lauderdale if her team comes out victorious.

Goodman is looking to extend a streak of similar bets made earlier in the NHL playoffs.

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi donned a VGK jersey for a city council meeting after the Golden Knights knocked off the Oilers. She is reportedly also owed a cowboy hat from Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson after VGK took out the Stars to claim the Western Conference crown.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers is set for Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m.