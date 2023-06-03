Hollywood police arrest third suspect in Broadwalk mass shooting; 2 gunmen still wanted

Hollywood Police announced the arrest of a third suspect who they said was involved in the Memorial Day mass shooting on the city’s Broadwalk that injured nine people.

Authorities said Jordan Burton was taken into custody on Saturday by U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force along with detectives from the Hollywood Police Department.

According to detectives, two suspects, who police identified as Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel Jean Charles Jr., remain at large.

suspects (Hollywood Police Department)

Police said Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches were previously arrested for their roles in the shooting that happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street as the Broadwalk was crowded with Memorial Day beachgoers.

Police said the five suspects caused panic on the Hollywood Broadwalk after opening fire during an argument.

Authorities said the nine victims were taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Four of the victims were children between the ages of 1 and 17. The other five ranged in age from 25 to 65 years old.

Local 10 News spoke with Barbara Engel during a gun violence event in West Palm Beach, whose 16-month-old son was injured after being shot in the leg.

“He’s having a hard time and has some pain, and he’ll have some recovering to do. It’s nothing that a 16-month-old should have to experience,” she said.

Engel said she’s grateful that her son is still alive but struggles with having to see him go through the recovery process.

“He’s doing ok. He can’t walk for a little while, it’s still hard to see him go through this, she said. “As a very active 1-year-old who just began walking, he should be experiencing his first moments.”

Of all five suspects, police said Paul, Burton and Lionel Jean-Charles are being accused of firing the shots and are each facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Authorities told Local 10 News that two of the nine people injured in the shooting remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are warning that anyone the helps Paul and Jean-Charles evade capture will be held responsible.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.